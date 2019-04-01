DECENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. DECENT has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $400,614.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ChaoEX, BCEX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00031856 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008984 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BCEX, LBank, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.