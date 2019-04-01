Danone (BN) Given a €76.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.94 ($84.81).

Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

