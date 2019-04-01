Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.38 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Dai has a total market cap of $87.38 million and $33.99 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00023512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00428666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.01623377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00245969 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 88,827,810 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DDEX, Gate.io, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, YoBit, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

