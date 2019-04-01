DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on BRT Apartments (BRT)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

NYSE BRT opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 20.77%. Equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

