D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $3.41 Million in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31,718.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

NYSE:PBH opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Desjardins cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

