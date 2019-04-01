D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 171,974 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CARBO Ceramics were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 222,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 222,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of CRR opened at $3.50 on Monday. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CARBO Ceramics Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

