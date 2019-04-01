D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 88.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 716,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 707,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 151,864 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 184.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Lawrence West acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble acquired 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $39,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 84,650 shares in the company, valued at $198,081. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

GTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. GMP Securities downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

