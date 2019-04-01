D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

