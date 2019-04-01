CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0150 on Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bit-Z, OKEx and IDEX. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $277,844.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000165 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.