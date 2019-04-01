CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Lifted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 428.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,548,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 380,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $53.93 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $11,486,046.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

