Curriculum Vitae (CVH) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

Curriculum Vitae (CURRENCY:CVH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Curriculum Vitae has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Curriculum Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curriculum Vitae token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curriculum Vitae has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00433425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.01585601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00241008 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006963 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003481 BTC.

About Curriculum Vitae

Curriculum Vitae’s total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Curriculum Vitae is /r/CVH_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curriculum Vitae is www.cvh.io . Curriculum Vitae’s official Twitter account is @CVChainOfficial

Buying and Selling Curriculum Vitae

Curriculum Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curriculum Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curriculum Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curriculum Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

