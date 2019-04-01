CryptopiaFeeShares (CEFS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,599.00

CryptopiaFeeShares (CURRENCY:CEFS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. CryptopiaFeeShares has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,599.00 worth of CryptopiaFeeShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptopiaFeeShares has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptopiaFeeShares token can now be purchased for $202.93 or 0.05492540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00434379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.01604128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00241318 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006892 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003480 BTC.

CryptopiaFeeShares Token Profile

CryptopiaFeeShares was first traded on February 10th, 2017. CryptopiaFeeShares’ total supply is 6,300 tokens. CryptopiaFeeShares’ official Twitter account is @Cryptopia_NZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptopiaFeeShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptopiaFeeShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptopiaFeeShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

