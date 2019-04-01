CrowdWiz Price Hits $0.0097 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $80,980.00 and approximately $486.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00031825 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010780 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008997 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001819 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,337,171 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

