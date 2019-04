Critical Survey: Heritage Global (HGBL) and Digiliti Money Group (DGLT)

Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) and Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Digiliti Money Group and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digiliti Money Group N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global 15.85% 57.25% 22.53%

This table compares Digiliti Money Group and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digiliti Money Group $7.97 million 0.00 -$15.16 million N/A N/A Heritage Global $23.66 million 0.66 $3.75 million N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Digiliti Money Group.

Volatility and Risk

Digiliti Money Group has a beta of 212.53, suggesting that its stock price is 21,153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Digiliti Money Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digiliti Money Group and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digiliti Money Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Heritage Global beats Digiliti Money Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digiliti Money Group Company Profile

Digiliti Money Group, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) financial technology (fintech) solutions to the financial services industry in the United States. It provides Select Mobile Money, a prepaid mobile money platform that links various mobile banking features with a prepaid debit card issued by financial institutions or alternative financial service (AFS) providers. The company also offers RDC product, including Select Business Merchant Capture, which provides the ability to scan and deposit checks from PC, Mac desktop computer, or mobile device; Select Mobile Deposit, which allows the ability to deposit checks anywhere and anytime by taking a picture of the front and back of the endorsed check using a mobile device; and Select Mobile Deposit-Express, a standalone version of Select Mobile Deposit for iPhone and Android phones to minimize start-up costs and simplify deployment of mobile deposit for small financial institutions. In addition, it offers Select Mobile NowPay, a remote payment capture solution that enables financing companies and other lenders to offer services for making a payment on a loan, or other recurring debt by using an app on a smartphone by taking a photo image of their check and transmit it to the payee; and Select Mobile Account Opening, a solution that streamlines the account opening process by utilizing photo imaging to capture customer data and auto-populate an account opening application form for checking, savings, credit card, and other types of accounts. The company serves banks, credit unions, and alternative financial service providers, including providers of non-traditional banking services, such as reloadable prepaid cards and check cashing services. The company was formerly known as Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Digiliti Money Group, Inc. in April 2017. Digiliti Money Group, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. It provides auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services for financially distressed businesses and properties; and accounts receivable brokerage services, as well as purchases and sells industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debts. The company also arranges traditional asset disposition services, such as commissions from online and Webcast auctions, liquidations, and negotiated sales; and offers equity method investment services, as well as monetization solutions. It serves oil and gas, mining, drilling, solar, construction, and rental equipment sectors. Heritage Global Inc. was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Heritage Global Inc. is a subsidiary of Counsel Communications LLC.

