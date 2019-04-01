Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Boeing (BA) Stock Price

Media stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -2.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Boeing’s score:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $525.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.91.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $381.42 on Monday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

