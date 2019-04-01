Critical Comparison: Gossamer Bio (GOSS) and Its Rivals

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) is one of 543 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gossamer Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gossamer Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio N/A N/A N/A Gossamer Bio Competitors -1,958.51% -305.95% -26.77%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gossamer Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gossamer Bio Competitors 4459 12785 27355 969 2.54

Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.98%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.27%. Given Gossamer Bio’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gossamer Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gossamer Bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -0.96 Gossamer Bio Competitors $2.21 billion $229.14 million -4.00

Gossamer Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gossamer Bio. Gossamer Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

