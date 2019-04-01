Critical Comparison: Chubb (CB) and State Auto Financial (STFC)

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 11.72% 8.66% 2.62% State Auto Financial 1.00% 6.16% 1.78%

This table compares Chubb and State Auto Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $33.80 billion 1.90 $3.96 billion $9.44 14.84 State Auto Financial $1.28 billion 1.12 $12.80 million $1.20 27.43

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of State Auto Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chubb has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chubb and State Auto Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 2 3 7 0 2.42 State Auto Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chubb presently has a consensus target price of $152.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. State Auto Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.87%. Given Chubb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than State Auto Financial.

Dividends

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Auto Financial pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chubb has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Chubb beats State Auto Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. Its North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for large corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. Its Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. This segment markets and underwrites specialized property exposures with a focus on catastrophe exposed risks covering property, and general liability; markets and underwrites commercial auto, healthcare, umbrella, property, and general liability coverages; and markets and distributes homogenous risks covering commercial auto, general liability, and property. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

