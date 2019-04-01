Critical Analysis: Kinross Gold (KGC) & Gold Reserve (GDRZF)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kinross Gold has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold -0.73% 2.78% 1.57% Gold Reserve N/A -0.63% -0.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinross Gold and Gold Reserve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.21 billion 1.34 -$23.60 million $0.10 34.40 Gold Reserve $170.69 million 1.49 $89.51 million N/A N/A

Gold Reserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kinross Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kinross Gold and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 7 4 0 2.36 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 18.46%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Gold Reserve on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2018, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 25.5 million ounces of gold, as well as 53.9 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

