Critical Analysis: Guardant Health (GH) and The Competition

Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Guardant Health to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Guardant Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guardant Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 1 4 0 2.80 Guardant Health Competitors 174 630 739 46 2.41

Guardant Health presently has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.48%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Guardant Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guardant Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health Competitors -108.16% -110.70% -32.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guardant Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $90.64 million -$85.06 million -27.39 Guardant Health Competitors $1.13 billion $64.24 million -1.76

Guardant Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Guardant Health. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.