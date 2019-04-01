Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €152.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €166.23 ($193.29).

Continental stock opened at €134.20 ($156.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a fifty-two week high of €229.60 ($266.98).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

