Cred (LBA) Price Up 57.5% Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and $1.52 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, UEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00434626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.01606117 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00241853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,602,059 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX, UEX, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

