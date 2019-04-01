Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE CVA opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covanta from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/covanta-holding-corp-cva-shares-sold-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.