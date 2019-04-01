Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 545,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 8,363,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.