County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) Director Sells $17,350.00 in Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $17,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,993.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. County Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $29.26.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on County Bancorp to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in County Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

