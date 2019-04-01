CottonCoin (COTN) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

CottonCoin (CURRENCY:COTN) traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One CottonCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CottonCoin has traded 179.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CottonCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of CottonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00434022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.01598867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00241579 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006941 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003485 BTC.

CottonCoin Coin Profile

CottonCoin’s total supply is 6,062,095 coins. The official website for CottonCoin is cottonco.in . CottonCoin’s official Twitter account is @CottonCoin

CottonCoin Coin Trading

CottonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CottonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CottonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CottonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

