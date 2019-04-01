Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,795,000 after buying an additional 573,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $7,543,508.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,625.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 328,767 shares of company stock worth $11,162,588 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.10 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

