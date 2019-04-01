Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,623,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 185,629 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Corelogic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

CLGX stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $403.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,392.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

