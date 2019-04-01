Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,341,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,083 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,745,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,671 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $11.74 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 29.97%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

