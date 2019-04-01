Copper Reef Mining (CZC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Copper Reef Mining Corp (CNSX:CZC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 80000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

About Copper Reef Mining (CNSX:CZC)

Copper Reef Mining Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver, as well as diamond deposits.

