Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) versus United Continental (UAL) Critical Contrast

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) and United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and United Continental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.39 billion 0.62 -$35.85 million ($0.35) -24.34 United Continental $41.30 billion 0.52 $2.13 billion $9.13 8.74

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and United Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV -2.74% -8.22% -3.30% United Continental 5.15% 27.73% 5.67%

Risk and Volatility

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Continental has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of United Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Continental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and United Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 0 3 6 0 2.67 United Continental 1 5 11 0 2.59

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus target price of $8.54, suggesting a potential upside of 0.26%. United Continental has a consensus target price of $101.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.75%. Given United Continental’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Continental is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Summary

United Continental beats Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers recruitment and payroll, and merchandising services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

