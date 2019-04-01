Contrasting Telecom Argentina (TEO) and Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telecom Argentina and Telephone & Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 3 0 0 1.75 Telephone & Data Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50

Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Dividends

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Telecom Argentina does not pay a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Telephone & Data Systems has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Telephone & Data Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.53 billion 0.62 $187.94 million $0.34 42.94 Telephone & Data Systems $5.11 billion 0.68 $135.00 million $1.17 26.26

Telecom Argentina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telephone & Data Systems. Telephone & Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Telephone & Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 0.33% 0.33% 0.18% Telephone & Data Systems 2.62% 2.57% 1.39%

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Telecom Argentina on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services and Nucleo Mobile Services. The Fixed Services segment offers basic telephone services; interconnection services; data transmission and internet services; information and communication technology services; other telephone services; and sale of equipment. The Personal Mobile Services provides voice, data, internet services, and sells mobile communication devices. The Nucleo Mobile Services offers telecommunication services in Paraguay. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers, as well as wholesale customers and wireless carriers; broadband and digital television (TV) video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

