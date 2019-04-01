Contrasting GCI Liberty (GLIBA) & Its Competitors

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) is one of 74 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GCI Liberty to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GCI Liberty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 3 0 2.75 GCI Liberty Competitors 849 2318 2260 126 2.30

GCI Liberty presently has a consensus price target of $67.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 20.55%. Given GCI Liberty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty -118.05% -4.71% -2.43% GCI Liberty Competitors -9.55% 14.05% 2.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCI Liberty and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million -$873.30 million -35.20 GCI Liberty Competitors $18.04 billion $1.70 billion 20.87

GCI Liberty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GCI Liberty peers beat GCI Liberty on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

