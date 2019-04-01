Contrasting Community Investors Bancorp (CIBN) and Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Territorial Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 25.13% 8.19% 0.94% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $76.46 million 3.44 $19.21 million $2.03 13.38 Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.84 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the State of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

