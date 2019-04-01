Contrasting Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) and WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $63.25 million 4.61 $57.30 million $1.50 9.47

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 1 0 1 0 2.00

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund.

Dividends

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 90.60% 9.98% 5.89%

Risk and Volatility

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio. The fund employs a quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TOPIX Index. The fund was previously known as Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. was formed on July 12, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

