Continental (CON) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.23 ($193.29).

Shares of CON opened at €134.20 ($156.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. Continental has a 12 month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 12 month high of €229.60 ($266.98). The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

