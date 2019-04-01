ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.57 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

