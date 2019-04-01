ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $947,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214,426 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 606,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 215,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP opened at $66.74 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.57 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

