Comparing Village Bank and Trust Financial (VBFC) and Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Bank and Trust Financial -6.46% -5.05% -0.37% Independent Bank Group 28.53% 8.72% 1.37%

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Village Bank and Trust Financial does not pay a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Village Bank and Trust Financial and Independent Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.65%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Bank and Trust Financial $25.40 million 1.84 -$3.09 million N/A N/A Independent Bank Group $449.51 million 4.99 $128.26 million $4.46 11.50

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. The company provides its products and services through 10 full-service branch banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 73 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

