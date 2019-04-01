Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHCT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Shares of CHCT opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $671.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.
