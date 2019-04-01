Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 353 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (ESGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watermark Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

