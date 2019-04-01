Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 925,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,193,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,002,000 after acquiring an additional 621,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 79,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 369,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 54,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

OAK stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.20 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $352,187.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,192,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,306,475.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,308,080 shares of company stock worth $33,829,351 in the last ninety days.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

