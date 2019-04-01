Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 503,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period.

Teradyne stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.17 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teradyne from $47.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 33,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,216,493.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,376.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 139,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $5,484,052.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,079 shares of company stock worth $8,102,210. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

