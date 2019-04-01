Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €5.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.80 ($6.74) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.35 ($7.38) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.01 ($10.48).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.95 ($8.08) on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a twelve month high of €11.28 ($13.12). The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

