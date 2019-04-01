Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report sales of $211.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $214.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $870.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870.50 million to $871.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $853.55 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $873.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $195,867.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after buying an additional 60,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,503,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,301,000 after buying an additional 222,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. 47,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,450. The firm has a market cap of $802.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

