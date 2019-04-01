Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 139,001 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $62.19 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 6,741 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $426,166.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,988 shares of company stock worth $3,099,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

