Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $163,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,337,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $11.45 on Monday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

