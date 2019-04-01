Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,119 Cigna Corp (CI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

CI stock opened at $160.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $158.58 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

