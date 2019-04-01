Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.69

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 189,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

