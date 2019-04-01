COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCLAY. Deutsche Bank raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of CCLAY opened at $6.11 on Thursday. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.37%.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

