Cobiz Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Cobiz Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,590,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 532,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 61,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $316,428,000 after purchasing an additional 203,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $54.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/cobiz-wealth-llc-grows-stake-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.